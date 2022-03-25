BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.08

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.08 and traded as high as C$8.11. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$8.04, with a volume of 58,329 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BELLUS Health from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on BELLUS Health in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

The firm has a market cap of C$855.48 million and a P/E ratio of -7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.13.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

