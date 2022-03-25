Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Given New GBX 3,390 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,380 ($57.66) to GBX 3,390 ($44.63) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,524 ($46.39) to GBX 3,351 ($44.12) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,010 ($52.79) to GBX 3,885 ($51.15) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investec initiated coverage on Bellway in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,542.00.

Shares of Bellway stock remained flat at $$34.21 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average is $42.45. Bellway has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

