Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 88,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 77,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.
About Benton Resources (CVE:BEX)
