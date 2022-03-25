Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.06.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 69,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,869. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 11.17. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $160.28.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at about $74,665,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,257,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 126.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,866,000 after purchasing an additional 541,118 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1,043.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 585,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,138,000 after purchasing an additional 534,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,029 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

