Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.85 ($0.06). 12,404,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 16,877,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.98. The stock has a market cap of £43.74 million and a PE ratio of -3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Bidstack Group Company Profile (LON:BIDS)
