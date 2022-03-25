BiFi (BIFI) 1-Day Volume Hits $178,441.00

BiFi (BIFI) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. BiFi has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and approximately $178,441.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BiFi has traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BiFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00194226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00028527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.92 or 0.00426020 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00056261 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.