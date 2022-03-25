Binemon (BIN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.94 Million

Binemon (BIN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and $3.94 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binemon has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00046251 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.12 or 0.06985049 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,332.16 or 0.99887181 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded 126.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.87 or 0.00299385 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

