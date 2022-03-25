Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $435.06 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $347.88 and a one year high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $406.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.27.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

