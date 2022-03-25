Biogen’s (BIIB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $285.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BIIB. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.79.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.27. 15,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,765. Biogen has a 1-year low of $192.67 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $205,977,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

