Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BIR. Scotiabank increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.07.

Shares of TSE:BIR traded up C$0.54 on Friday, reaching C$8.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,727,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,812. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.54 and a twelve month high of C$8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.67.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

