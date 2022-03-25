Bismuth 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,832.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0910 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $2,832.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003222 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004274 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.