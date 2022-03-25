Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $77.11 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $43.83 or 0.00098851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $767.71 million and $77.11 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 43.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.19 or 0.00453696 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00100163 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006904 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000489 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

