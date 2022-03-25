BitCore (BTX) Trading 1.5% Lower This Week

BitCore (BTX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, BitCore has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0859 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $161,188.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,346.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.18 or 0.07006558 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.69 or 0.00278905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $361.38 or 0.00814894 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00107993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00013275 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.29 or 0.00453903 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $200.12 or 0.00451258 BTC.

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

