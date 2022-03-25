BitTorrent Hits Market Cap of $1.85 Billion (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. BitTorrent has a market cap of $1.85 billion and approximately $37,315.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00202986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007987 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005633 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005146 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000807 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002127 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.