Bitzeny Achieves Market Capitalization of $33,533.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (ZNY) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bitzeny has a market cap of $33,533.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00278640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00013500 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001465 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

