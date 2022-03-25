Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.91

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.91 and last traded at $73.84, with a volume of 2846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.51.

BKH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Get Black Hills alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.64. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 63.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,820,000 after purchasing an additional 999,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,242,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 404,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 77.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after acquiring an additional 132,003 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 122,695 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.