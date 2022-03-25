Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.44 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.20 ($0.23). Approximately 79,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 339,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

The company has a market capitalization of £63.22 million and a PE ratio of -28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.64.

Blackbird Company Profile (LON:BIRD)

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

