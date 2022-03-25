BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Stock Price Up 0.8%

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 544 ($7.16) and last traded at GBX 534 ($7.03). Approximately 229,432 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 212,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($6.98).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of £546.28 million and a PE ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 554.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 640.95.

Get BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Paola Subacchi purchased 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.68) per share, with a total value of £8,552.61 ($11,259.36).

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.