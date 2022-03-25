BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 0.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after acquiring an additional 396,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,760,000 after buying an additional 176,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,342,000 after buying an additional 89,040 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $738.40. 1,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,115. The stock has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $762.08 and its 200 day moving average is $855.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.15 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.50.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

