BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
BTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.36) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 197.78 ($2.60).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
