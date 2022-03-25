BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

BTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.36) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 197.78 ($2.60).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

