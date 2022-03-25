BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $779.64

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 779.64 ($10.26) and traded as low as GBX 734 ($9.66). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 734 ($9.66), with a volume of 141,820 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 779.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 899.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £757.38 million and a PE ratio of 2.14.

Get BlackRock Throgmorton Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.