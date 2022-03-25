Blank Wallet Price Up 39% This Week (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00045917 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 694.5% against the dollar and now trades at $472.22 or 0.01064908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.84 or 0.06988232 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,230.26 or 0.99744321 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

