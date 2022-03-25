Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Trading 3% Higher

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $20.08. 6,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 446,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $972.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Blucora by 47.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Blucora by 43.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blucora by 91.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 127,601 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Blucora by 8.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Blucora by 29.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Blucora Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOR)
Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
