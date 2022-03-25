Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Trading 3% Higher

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $20.08. 6,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 446,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $972.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.24. Blucora had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Blucora by 47.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Blucora by 43.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blucora by 91.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 127,601 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Blucora by 8.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Blucora by 29.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

