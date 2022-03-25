Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.40

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and traded as high as $21.48. Blue Bird shares last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 55,755 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLBD shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Blue Bird from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $680.43 million, a P/E ratio of -212.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $32,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 14.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 844,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after buying an additional 107,953 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 80.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,541,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after buying an additional 687,117 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 11.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 13.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

