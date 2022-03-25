Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Trading Down 5.6%

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Rating) shares fell 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.84 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.84 ($0.02). 480,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 616,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.03).

The firm has a market cap of £11.45 million and a PE ratio of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.42.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of gold properties. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

