Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Trading Down 5.6%

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Rating) shares fell 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.84 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.84 ($0.02). 480,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 616,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.03).
The firm has a market cap of £11.45 million and a PE ratio of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.42.
Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile (LON:BMV)
