B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.24) to GBX 600 ($7.90) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($9.02) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.74) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 617.89 ($8.13).

BME traded down GBX 15.40 ($0.20) on Friday, reaching GBX 565.20 ($7.44). The company had a trading volume of 455,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,696. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 500 ($6.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 571.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 592.45.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.70), for a total value of £234,000,000 ($308,056,872.04).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

