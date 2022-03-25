B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $571.26

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 571.26 ($7.52) and traded as high as GBX 583 ($7.68). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 580.60 ($7.64), with a volume of 1,639,647 shares.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BME shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($9.02) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.74) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.56) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 617.89 ($8.13).
The stock has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 571.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 592.45.
About B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.
