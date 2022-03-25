B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $571.26

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 571.26 ($7.52) and traded as high as GBX 583 ($7.68). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 580.60 ($7.64), with a volume of 1,639,647 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BME shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($9.02) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.74) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.56) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 617.89 ($8.13).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 571.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 592.45.

In other news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.70), for a total transaction of £234,000,000 ($308,056,872.04).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

