B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.24) to GBX 600 ($7.90) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.46.

BMRRY opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $35.51.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

