BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC – Get Rating) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 156.60 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 156 ($2.05). Approximately 460,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 463,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.60 ($2.04).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 156.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 164.87. The company has a market cap of £868.82 million and a PE ratio of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

BMO Global Smaller Companies Company Profile (LON:BGSC)

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

