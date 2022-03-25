Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $44.58

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.58 and traded as high as $45.36. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $45.24, with a volume of 470 shares trading hands.

BOWFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Desjardins downgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

