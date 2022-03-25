Bonded Finance Market Capitalization Tops $7.36 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded 1,050.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00035355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00112610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

