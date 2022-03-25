boohoo group (LON:BOO) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.32) target price on boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.12) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 329.50 ($4.34).

boohoo group stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 86.47 ($1.14). 3,020,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,552,168. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 154.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.78. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 364.90 ($4.80).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

