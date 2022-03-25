Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAH. Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

NYSE BAH opened at $87.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day moving average is $82.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

