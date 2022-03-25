BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Shares Down 5.3%

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Shares of BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMIGet Rating) were down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 74,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 364,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIMI. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOQI International Medical by 86.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BOQI International Medical by 93.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 207,831 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BOQI International Medical by 314.3% in the third quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 274,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 208,197 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

About BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI)

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

