BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) were down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 74,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 364,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIMI. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOQI International Medical by 86.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BOQI International Medical by 93.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 207,831 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BOQI International Medical by 314.3% in the third quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 274,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 208,197 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

