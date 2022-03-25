Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.93. 414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRLXF. CIBC dropped their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

