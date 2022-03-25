BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shares Gap Up to $37.41

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.41, but opened at $38.25. BorgWarner shares last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 1,134 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. American Trust purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $105,595,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in BorgWarner by 2,085.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

