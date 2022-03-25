Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $500,002.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,776 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

