Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,858 shares of company stock worth $4,783,729. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,321,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,614,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44,354 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,757,000 after acquiring an additional 111,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $2,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock remained flat at $$28.09 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,885. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -80.74 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

