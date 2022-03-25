Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Newman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$264.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$223.85.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$164.09 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$145.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$169.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$203.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

