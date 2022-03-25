BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Update

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the February 28th total of 835,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BWAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

BWAY stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 39,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,901. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $139.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.04. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in BrainsWay by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in BrainsWay by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BrainsWay by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

