Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.16

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.16 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 15.91 ($0.21). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 296,782 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £8.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Braveheart Investment Group alerts:

In other Braveheart Investment Group news, insider Trevor Brown acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,797.79).

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.