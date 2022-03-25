Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.56 and last traded at $39.77. 4,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 460,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.91.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Braze Inc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,173,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

