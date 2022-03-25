Breedon Group’s (BREE) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 115.25 ($1.52).

Shares of BREE traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 82.40 ($1.08). The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,438. Breedon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.60 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113.92 ($1.50). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.97. The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

