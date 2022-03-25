Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) PT Raised to $27.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $24.57 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 2.11.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at $820,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,600,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,180,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

