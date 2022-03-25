Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $63,655,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 570.4% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $134.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.46. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

