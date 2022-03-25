Britvic’s (BVIC) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.48) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.74) to GBX 1,000 ($13.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.95) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 976.11 ($12.85).

Shares of LON BVIC traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 798.50 ($10.51). The stock had a trading volume of 38,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 850.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 892.31. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 716.54 ($9.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.40). The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 20.67.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

