Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the February 28th total of 45,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 23.6% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 808,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 154,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 680.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,771 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 33.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 97,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,946,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadscale Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.84 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,359. Broadscale Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

