Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.28. Boyd Gaming posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

BYD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,882,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,258,000 after acquiring an additional 99,140 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 622.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after buying an additional 2,327,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,206,000 after buying an additional 78,168 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after buying an additional 1,565,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,497,000 after buying an additional 1,469,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

