Brokerages Anticipate Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $335.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $331.50 million and the highest is $340.00 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $281.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.62. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $93.42 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,325,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $9,126,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Fox Factory by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

