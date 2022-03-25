Brokerages Expect Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings. Burning Rock Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Burning Rock Biotech.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.71). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Burning Rock Biotech stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 410,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,866. The company has a market cap of $985.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of -1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $38.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

